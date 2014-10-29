Hobby Lobby, Dick's Sporting Goods coming to Salisbury

Two big name retailers have their eyes on Salisbury for expansion, according to the Rowan County Planning Board.Hobby Lobby and Dicks' Sporting Goods are said to be two of the anchors for a new shopping center development at the Summit Corporate Center off Julian Road near I-85.Construction could begin in December, pending approval.The center would be known as Shoppes at Summit Park, and would include several other as yet unnamed businesses.Dick's Sporting Goods would be located in a 35,000 square foot building, while Hobby Lobby would occupy a 55,000 square foot site.Currently, the nearest Hobby Lobby is off Dale Earnhardt Boulevard and I-85 in Kannapolis. Dick's has locations in Concord and in Mooresville.









