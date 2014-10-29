Former St. Louis Rams exec joins Kannapolis based F1 team

The pieces are continuing to be put together for the Kannapolis based Haas F1 race team. The team plans to make its debut on the Formula One circuit in 2016, and will be the first American led Formula One race team since 1986.

This week Haas F1 announced that former St, Louis Rams executive Adam Jacobs was joining the organization as chief marketing officer. According to a news release, Jacobs will lead brand strategy and partnership development for the team.

Jacobs had been working with Anheuser-Busch where he had been working with the Budweiser account in NASCAR, as well as representing Bud Light in the NFL and college sports.

Jacobs racing experience also includes working with Budweiser driver Kevin Harvick in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

"It's a great opportunity to develop and launch a global brand in an organization led by someone as driven and accomplished as Gene Haas," Jacobs said in the news release. "With strong support and leadership already in place, Haas F1 Team is clearly positioned for success. I look forward to helping shape the ways we achieve that success on and off the racetrack."

Haas F1 Team is preparing for an on track debut in 2016. Haas Automation, Inc., the CNC machine tool builder Haas F1 Team chairman Gene Haas, 61, founded in 1983, will be the team's primary sponsor. According to the news release, it will be the job of Jacobs to "position the team to partner with other high profile brands to reach a global audience."

Haas started a NASCAR team in 2003, but is currently partnered with former Sprint Cup Champion Tony Stewart. That team is also based in Kannapolis.

WBTV reported earlier that the Haas F1 Team has signed a technical partnership agreement with Ferrari. Under the terms of the agreement, Ferrari will provide hybrid engines, gearboxes, and technical support.

Meanwhile, the Formula One circuit is racing in the US this weekend with the running of the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.