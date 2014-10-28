A third person has died from last week's deadly crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard

Two people initially died in a crash on Jake Alexander Boulevard last week, and now police say a third victim in the wreck has passed away.

Vivian Leona McCulloh, 82, of Advance, who was being treated at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, passed away. McCulloh was one of four women in a Honda Accord that was struck from behind by a Chevrolet truck on Alexander Boulevard near Ivy Street.

Hattie Smith McCulloh, 93, Vivian McCulloh Tutterow, 57, also died. Pamela McCulloh Crump, 61, the driver of the Honda, was treated and released from Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Police say the Honda was stopped in the left lane trying to make a U-turn when it was hit from behind by the truck.

The driver of the truck, Brian Keith Hall, was not injured and has not been charged.