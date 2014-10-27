WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Voting: A Privilege, A Responsibility

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

“Speak Out” is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

Well folks, Election Day is upon us again.

A day for most of us to stay home from the polls.

A day when we're just too busy or too tired or too jaded to cast our ballots.

It's obviously a day that too many of us take for granted.

But we ask you to remember that in our country, we not only have the right and the freedom to vote for whomever we want, we also have a responsibility to vote.

Take a few minutes to research the candidates and find out where each stands on the issues at hand.

Determine who will best represent your state, county, town or school.

Now, you may be thinking, "My one vote just doesn't matter."

Well, an election is just a series of "one votes."

In a hotly-contested race, you and a few like-minded friends really can turn the tide.

And even if your favorite comes in second, it's important to show the kind of person you want representing you, your family, and your community.

So please, on Tuesday, November 4th, exercise your right -- take advantage of your privilege as an American -- and get out and vote.

It's your civic duty, but it's also an opportunity to make your voice heard.