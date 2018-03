Every year, Scion Release Series are introduced to the Scion lineup. It's always exciting when we finally get to see what these Release Series will have to offer. Recently, the 2015 Scion tC Release Series 9.0 was revealed at the SEMA auto show with an electrifying new image! This new Scion will definitely stand out when it arrives at our Toyota Scion dealership in N Charlotte in December 2015, which is when it's set to be released. Until then; however, we're giving you a tour of what this special-edition new Scion will have to offer!



Limited edition Scion tC in N Charlotte gets bombastic new look!



When it comes to our Scion Release Series , you can always expect some unique cars! Now, Scion is taking the sporty N Charlotte Scion tC to a whole new level! With the help of Cartel Customs, this Scion stands out with a bold new exterior paint color and designer details. What can you expect from this new Scion near Charlotte?

A special exterior paint job: This new Scion flaunts a customized two-toned paint job with a black and magma color to give the Scion tC a persona that's never been seen before!





Black exterior accents: To make features pop off this bright orange paint color, you'll notice blacked-out alloy wheels, black exterior badges, and black finish door handles and side mirrors!









Sporty details: This 2015 Scion tC in N Charlotte will also look sportier and more aggressive than ever before with a high-profile rear spoiler, a tailored body kit, a center exhaust, and lowering springs!

Added interior appeal: The excitement on the exterior of this N Charlotte Scion seeps into the cabin with orange stitching on the steering wheel and seats, orange paint on the dashboard and throughout the cabin, and orange front seatbelts.





Cartel Customs swag: You can tell Cartel Customs had a hand in designing this limited-edition Scion, as you can find its logo on the floor and cargo mats, and on the push start button for the added Smart Key System!





Great performance: This Scion tC will continue to be performance-driven with the choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or automatic transmission with paddle shifters!

Will we have this new Scion at Toyota Scion of N Charlotte?







We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd, located just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also give us a call at (888) 883-3797 for more information or to set up an appointment to meet one-on-one with a Sales Specialist and ask all of your questions! We'll see you soon!



