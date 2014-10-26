City of Salisbury looking for your opinion

From the City of Salisbury:

Salisbury is a good place to live, work and raise a family. What can the City do to improve the quality of life in its neighborhoods? How will the City of Salisbury meet future housing needs?

The City of Salisbury is looking for your answers to those questions and many more as it begins of series of citizen meetings to provide input for the 2015-2020 Housing and Community Development Plan. The City is required to review things like availability of housing repairs and rehabilitation, sidewalks, community centers, parks and public facilities in order to be eligible for federal funding from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Salisbury will be hosting several public input meetings to begin gathering information for the plan. The first of these meetings will be held on Thursday, October 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Salisbury City Hall.

Every five years, the City is required by HUD to produce a needs assessment to use federal funds in an effective manner and to write a consolidated plan for housing and neighborhood revitalization. The current

Consolidated Plan for Housing & Neighborhood Revitalization provides a framework for all the city's housing and community development activities. It was developed after extensive input from residents of the city's revitalization areas and from public service agencies that serve low-moderate income households, special needs and elderly populations, homeless populations and residents of public housing.

The upcoming meetings are moderated by the Community Planning Services Department, which manages both the day-to-day and long-range growth and development of the City. The department coordinates projects with many City Departments, Citizens Boards and Commissions and other public and private agencies to ensure that the City remains a healthy and vibrant community with a high quality of life for all citizens.