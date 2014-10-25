Fire at Charlotte-Douglas Airport caused by travelator

There was a small fire at Charlotte Douglas Airport Saturday around 12:30 p.m.



Airport officials say the fire started in one of the motors in the moving sidewalk between concourse D and E.



The Charlotte Fire Department quickly extinguished the fire and ventilated the area.



The impacted area has reopened and the Airport is currently assisting the airlines and TSA with arriving and departing customers.

