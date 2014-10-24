"Goodguys" role into Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Goodguys 21st Southeastern Nationals returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway for a three-day festival of fun celebrating classics, customs, hot rods and muscle cars. Featuring close to 3,000 vintage cars and trucks pre-1972, one of the Southeast's largest car festivals is an automotive spectacle that no car enthusiast will want to miss. Included below are all the event details:

Two brand new attractions highlight this year's event. The Ive's Brothers WALL of DEATH motorcycle stunt show pulls on the carnival acts of the 1930s and 40s. Stuntmen Cory and Cody Ives defy gravity as they take their vintage motorcycles around a circular board track with completely vertical walls.NASCAR historian Bill Rhine of Denver, North Carolina and his Rhine Built team will display an extremely rare collection of historic stock cars that have been meticulously restored to near original condition. The display will include the No. 2 Wrangler Pontiac Grand Prix driven to victory by Dale Earnhardt during the 1981 NASCAR season, the Lenny Pond No. 75 Chevy Monte Carlo and Sam Ard's back-to-back NASCAR Nationwide Series championship-winning Thomas Country Ham sponsored No. 00 Oldsmobile Omega, among others.The gear-grinding, tire-screeching Goodguys AutoCross takes place all three days, featuring five classes of competition ranging from touring professionals down to amateurs. Cars will be put through cornering, acceleration and braking trials while trying to run the fastest lap time. Class winners receive manufacturer gift certificates, tires, national bragging rights as well as a unique trophy.On Saturday evening at 6 p.m., all show participants will cruise their hot rods around the high-banks of Charlotte Motor Speedway, led by two of the Rhine Built stock cars.The Goodguys All-American Sunday is a special event inside the event that welcomes all years, makes and models of American powered cars and trucks. Late model, customized American show cars like the new Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Z/28 Camaros, GT Mustangs and more are welcome to the show and shine.More than 100 performance automotive companies will exhibit products and hold demonstrations throughout the show. Enthusiasts will get the chance to talk directly with manufacturer representatives, buy automotive related products at special prices and ask consumer related questions.The event will close Sunday afternoon at 2:22 p.m. with the awards ceremony. More than one hundred of the event's top cars will be paraded in front of the entertainment stageThe Goodguys 21st Southeastern Nationals is not only fun for adults, the kids will have a blast too: face painting, coloring contests, the model car show as well as the Model Car Make & Take program, which provides free take-home model kits for kids courtesy of model car manufacturer Revell.The 21st annual Goodguys Southeastern Nationals runs Friday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 26. Gates are open 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets for the event are just $18 for adults and $6 for kids 7 to 12 years old. For more information about the show, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com