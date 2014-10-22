Woman resuscitated just in time to face drug charges

Salisbury Police say a woman who had passed out and was unconscious on her apartment floor, was revived by emergency workers adn then charged with several drug charges.

According to the report, police were called to Clancy Hills Apartments Wednesday morning just after 2:00 am. A man living in the apartment said that a woman who was there was stumbling around in the kitchen and that she had fallen onto the floor.

When police and EMS arrived, they had to revive Rachel Ann King, 24. Once it was determined that she was okay, she was charged with one count of drug possession, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

There were four young children in the apartment, according to the report. Police noted that they found drug paraphernalia, including a spoon that appeared to contain the residue of heroin, a syringe, and an armband on the kitchen counter.

Three grams of heroin were seized.

King was jailed under $5000 bond.