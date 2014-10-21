Victims, drivers identified in fatal Salisbury crash

Two people were killed in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon in Salisbury. The accident happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Jake Alexander Blvd. and Ivy St., according to police.

Officials say NC residents, 93-year-old Hattie Smith McCulloh of Advance and 57-year-old Vivian Tutterow of Mocksville, were killed in the crash.

The two passengers were in the back seat of a burgundy Honda Accord driven by 61-year-old Pamela McCulloh of Greensboro. A white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Brian Keith Hall, 32 of Salisbury, was also involved in the accident.



Lt. Andy Efird of the Salisbury Police Department said the two drivers were able to stand and walk after the accident. Honda front-seat passenger, 82-year-old Vivian McCulloh, was airlifted to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston Salem in critical condition.

Pamela McCulloh was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

According to Salisbury police, the Honda was stopped on South Jake Alexander Boulevard facing Faith Road when the Chevrolet hit the Honda from behind. The Honda had four people inside. Hall was the only one inside the truck.



The rear of the Honda was crushed and the Chevy had heavy damage to the front end.

Police say no indication of impairment or excessive speed appeared to be factors.

Hall was not injured and officials say he has not been charged.



Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.