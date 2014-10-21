VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson's Charlotte performance goes viral

Video of a performance by singer Kelly Clarkson in Charlotte is going viral after it was posted online.

Clarkson was in the Queen City over the weekend to perform a concert at Symphony Park in the SouthPark area.

The concert was held in connection with the opening of the new Microsoft store at the SouthPark Mall.

The video shows Clarkson singing a cover of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me."

VIDEO FOR MOBILE USERS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ymTI35z_0zk

