Davidson QB makes first court appearance

Davidson College quarterback J.P. Douglas made his first appearance at the Mecklenburg County Court house on Tuesday afternoon.

Over the weekend, he was arrested and charged with assault in what's been described as an apparent stabbing.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, 21-year-old J.P. Douglas was arrested Sunday afternoon by Davidson College police. He faces charges for assault with a deadly weapon.

Douglas's attorney Harold Cogdell is maintaining his client's innocence.

“At the appropriate time we plan to enter a not guilty plea," Cogdell said.”We are working very hard right now to develop the facts. We spent a significant amount of time over the last 48 hours investigating these allegations.”

College officials announced on Monday that Douglas is suspending from the team.

Meanwhile, His next court date has been scheduled for Novermber 7th.

We're told that the other student needed medical attention and his injuries were not life-threatening. The alleged victim's name has not been released.

