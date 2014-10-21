Police spot and stop suspected drunk driver after witnessing two near misses

A Salisbury police officer was able to stop a suspected drunk driver after he actually saw the woman nearly become involved in two collisions.

According to Chief Rory Collins, the officer saw a woman driving a Jeep Cherokee in the area of W. Innes and Old W. Innes near Sam's Car Wash. The officer said the driver had nearly caused two accidents just in the time that he saw her. The officer stopped the woman in the parking lot beside a convenience store.

According to the officer, the woman may have swallowed pills before he approached her to make the arrest.

The woman was taken to the jail but has not been booked and further information is not yet available.