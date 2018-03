Whether you plan on trading in your used Scion to us or selling it privately, we’re sure you want to get the most money you can for it! To get the most money for your used car, you have to prepare it, so it makes a good impression. Preparing your used Scion for trade in doesn’t have to be hard or expensive! Here are some simple tips for trading in your used car in Charlotte Make it sparkleThe first thing you want to do when preparing your used Scion for trade-in is clean it from top to bottom! Cleaning your car can make a huge difference in the impression it makes on buyers. You may even want to bring it to our Toyota Service Center in Charlotte for a car detailing!Ensure it can performSure, looks are important when trading in your used Scion in Charlotte, but so is performance. After all, what good is a car if it can’t perform? Take care of all of the necessary routine car maintenance to ensure it’s running smoothly. You can also have it inspected by our auto service professionals, so you don’t miss anything!Take care of minor auto repairsAlong with getting routine car maintenance, we suggest you take care of minor auto repairs before trading in your car. We don’t suggest sinking a ton of money into your ride, but you also don’t want your Charlotte used Scion to appear broken. This means you should replace any broken light bulbs, cover up surface scratches, and remove noticeable dents.