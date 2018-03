One of the most dangerous weather conditions is fog. You'd be surprised how many people don't know how to handle their vehicle in fog! For that very reason, our new Toyota dealership in N Charlotte is sharing

In addition to keeping an eye out for other drivers, you should also be aware of animals on the road. Animals tend to be more courageous when they're draped in fog and might dart into the road! The last thing you want to do is hurt an animal when you're driving, so be careful! You'd be surprised at how dangerous fog can be when you're driving! One of the first tips we give you is to avoid driving your new Toyota in fog altogether; however, we know that this isn't always feasible. For that very reason, we're sharing safe driving tips so you can stay safe when you drive in the fog.Before you even leave your driveway, make sure that the fog lights and low beams of your new Toyota in N Charlotte are on. Turning these on will increase your visibility to other drivers, which will help you avoid a bad collision. You have to make sure that you turn on your LOW beam, not high—high beams can actually obstruct your view, as the light can reflect off the fog. If your new Toyota in N Charlotte has fog lights, use those instead, as they're designed for this exact weather condition.Speeding is NEVER a good idea, it's even worse when you drive in the fog! Fog obstructs your view, so you might not know if there's a car in front of you. Slow downand keep your eyes on the road. You should also keep a large distance between your new Toyota near Charlotte and the vehicle in front of you. The road can get slippery from the condensation, which means it would be harder to stop your Toyota near Charlotte.In addition to keeping an eye out for other drivers, you should also be aware of animals on the road. Animals tend to be more courageous when they're draped in fog and might dart into the road! The last thing you want to do is hurt an animal when you're driving, so be careful!

Stay safe in your new Toyota in Charlotte during foggy weather