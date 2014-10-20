Davidson College football player kicked off team after weekend fight

A quarterback for the Davidson College football team has been suspended until further notice after a weekend fight.



According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, J.P. Douglas was arrested Sunday afternoon by Davidson College police. He is facing charges for assault with a deadly weapon.



A spokesperson for Davidson College says Douglas was involved in a fight with another student in an on-campus apartment. According to the school, no firearms were involved, but two knives were recovered from the apartment. We're told the other student needed medical attention and that his injuries where not life threatening.





The college is "reviewing whether to take further disciplinary action upon investigation of the incident," according to a statement released by Davidson College.



Douglas was arrested and released on $5,000 bond.

