MURDOCK Study looking for, and needing, more than a few good men

From the North Carolina Research Campus:

Officials with Duke University's MURDOCK Study and the UNC Nutrition Research Institute (NRI), both at the N.C. Research Campus in Kannapolis, N.C., are having a hard time recruiting men in the Charlotte region to enroll in research studies, even though men make up half the population of Kannapolis, Cabarrus County and surrounding areas.

The MURDOCK Study

Men currently represent only 33 percent of the nearly 11,000 MURDOCK Study volunteer participants in the community registry. The MURDOCK Study does require volunteers to live in Kannapolis, Cabarrus County and specific zip codes in neighboring counties, but the requirement has been waived for male healthcare providers and first responders who work in Cabarrus County or Kannapolis.

As the study moves toward the goal of 50,000 enrolled, the community registry needs to look like the region in terms of gender, age, race, ethnicity, and people who are healthy as well as those diagnosed with disease. Building an accurate community registry will ensure that researchers have the information and tools they need to find ways to treat and even defeat chronic and debilitating diseases like heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis.

“Men need to step up,” said Perla Nunes, the clinical trials project leader overseeing community outreach and recruitment efforts for the MURDOCK Study. “We can't do these studies without men who are committed to giving a little bit of themselves and their time to further research that will help their sons and grandsons.”

Registering for the MURDOCK Study begins online at www.murdock-study.com . Participants can also enroll at a variety of convenient locations and are compensated.

UNC NRI Male Fertility Study

The NRI is looking for healthy men between the ages of 18 and 60 to sign up for a study to determine whether a common genetic variation in men causes abnormal sperm function and whether treatment with a dietary supplement (betaine) can correct this problem. The study involves a pre-screening appointment, taking a daily supplement, and several visits to the NRI in Kannapolis over an 11-week period. Volunteers who complete the study will receive $600.

“Male infertility is a much larger problem than many people realize,” said Summer Goodson, Ph.D., NRI postdoctoral research associate. “In order to begin to address the issue, we need men who want to help science and society by being active in the research process.”