Apple Pay system goes live Monday

Starting Monday, the Apple Pay system goes live.

It's the latest way to pay at your favorite retailer using only your smart phone.

It joins Square, Facebook, Google Wallet and others in the ever growing mobile wallet market.

Friday in Uptown Charlotte we had a chance to see the newest player in the market. The folks from Amazon were showing off the Amazon Local Register System.

Paul Raybin uses it for his small business.

"It is easy to use and set up. The reader workers really well. I think mobile payments are the future," Raybin said.

Paying for your pastries at Sunflour Baking Company in Charlotte is about as high tech as you can get. They use the latest technology in digital registers. It is called the Clover Station.

"We were using cash registers that really were only two or three years old but they looked like dinosaurs compared to what we are using today," said Sunflour owner Jack Parrish.

Parrish can run his entire business from the terminal and customers use that same terminal screen to finish their transaction with a signature, choose the tip they'd like to leave, and offer feedback on their experience.

There are a few important things to remember. Make sure the payment method you attach to that mobile wallet is a credit card not a debit card that way if you're hacked you have built-in consumer protections.

Also, make sure your phone locks automatically when it sits idle for a while and that you use virus protection on your mobile phone.

