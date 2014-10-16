Lincoln Co logging truck crash turns fatal - | WBTV Charlotte

 One person is dead following a fatal crash involving a logging truck in Lancaster County, according to Coroner Mike Morris.

The crash happened around noon Thursday on Highway 521 near McIlwain Road.

Officials are investigating what led to the accident.

No names have been released.

