What kind of drivetrain should you get in your new Toyota?

When choosing a new Toyota in N Charlotte, you have a lot of decisions to make, like what kind of drivetrain you want or need. Our new Toyota and Scion offer a variety of options, including front-wheel drive (FWD), rear-wheel drive (RDW), four-wheel drive (4WD), and all-wheel drive (AWD)! How do these drivetrains differ and how do you know which one to pick for your new Toyota in N Charlotte? We have the answers!

Toyota of N Charlotte explains the difference between drivetrains

Like we said, there are various options to choose from when selecting a new Toyota near Charlotte with the drivetrain you want. Each drivetrains is different and has its own advantages. We're explaining the difference between FWD, RWD, 4WD, and AWD!
  • FWD is when the power from the transmission is provided to only the front wheels. This is the most common drivetrain you'll find in our new Toyota cars in N Charlotte, as it offers great handling for everyday driving conditions. 
  • RWD is when the power from the transmission is supplied to only the rear wheels. This drivetrain is typically found in sports cars, like the Scion FR-S, because it offers improved acceleration and sporty handling!
  • 4WD is when the power is evenly distributed to the front and rear axles using a transfer case. It's typically found in our N Charlotte Toyota trucks and SUVs because it's made tough for off-roading!
  • AWD is when the power is split between each individual wheel using three differentials. You can usually find this drivetrain in Toyota cars and crossovers, as it adds extra handling and safety on slippery roads

Get maximum traction with AWD or 4WD in our new Toyota

You probably noticed that 4WD and AWD provide extra traction to give you an added measure of security when on and off the road. However, how do you know which drivetrain you want in your N Charlotte Toyota? 

 

  • If you want a family-friendly ride to take on the streets with ease, you probably want a new Toyota with AWD. The N Charlotte Toyota Sienna is made specifically with families in mind and is even the only minivan in America to offer AWD! With this drivetrain in your ride, you can hit the road with your family without any worries!

       
  • If you're a fan of off-roading adventures, you may want to go with a Toyota that has 4WD. This rugged drivetrain is designed to take on tough terrain without fail! You can find this option in many of our Toyota trucks and SUVs, such as the Toyota 4Runner, Toyota Tacoma, and Toyota Tundra! 
No matter which drivetrain you're looking for, you can be sure to find a Toyota with exactly what you need! Visit us today at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can give us a call at (888) 883-3797 for more information or to set up an appointment to meet with a sales specialist. We look forward to showing you what our Toyota cars have to offer!

