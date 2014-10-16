Do you need radiator repair in Charlotte?

Taking care ofyour ride is very important. After all, you spent thousands of your hard earned money to getinto a ride! Why should you neglect your ride and its repairs? Auto repairs in Charlotte keep your ride running smoothly andefficiently!



When your car’s radiator starts malfunctioning, you’ll get clear signs that youneed radiator repair in Charlotte. We sat down with our Toyota ServiceCenter techs to find out different types of signs that let you know that your radiator ismalfunctioning.





Different typesof radiator repair in Charlotte

Before we sharethe different signs that you may need radiator repair, we want to share the different typesof repairs your radiator can receive. Our Toyota Service techs will be more than happy togive your car’s radiator the TLC it needs. Here are some types of radiator repair yourcar may need:





A radiator fluid flush: This type of auto service in Charlotte should be done regularly, since it helps prevent buildup and debris build up in the radiator and its system.

Replacement of radiator hose: The radiator hose may get damaged with regular wear and tear, which may lead to leaks. If there are leaks coming from your radiator, replacing the hose may fix the problem.



Fix radiator fan or water pump: Both of the auto parts help transport the coolant throughout the engine and your car from overheating.





Now that you know the different types of Charlotte radiator repair, find out thedifferent signs that show that you might need this type of auto repair.





Keep an eye outfor radiator repair in Charlotte signs

There are sometell-tale signs that you might need this type of car maintenance in Charlotte. These signs shouldn’t be ignored! You’llhave to bring in your ride to our Toyota Service Center as soon as your ride startsexhibiting the following signs:





Leaking coolant: If you see a puddle of green fluid underneath your car, it means that you need radiator repair (most likely a hose replacement). Another way to find out if there’s a leak in your radiator, is to check the reservoir. If the coolant levels are low, mix equal parts of coolant and water to refill the reservoir. If the levels are constantly low, it means there’s a leak.



Your engine keeps overheating: Like we mentioned earlier, the radiator is what helps your car keep cool when it burns fuel. If your car keeps overheating, give the coolant levels a check and see if the levels are low. If there’s smoke coming out of under the hood of your car, it means that your car is overheating. Pull over immediately and have your ride towed to our Charlotte Toyota Service Center so you can get radiator repair!





As you can see, getting this type of car service is very important! Think your ride needsthis type of car maintenance? Visit us at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23.We can be reached at 888-378-1214 to schedule an auto service appointment.



