The 2015 Toyota Tundra has arrived at our Toyota dealership in N Charlotte ! This rugged pickup truck is flaunting the same tough look and capabilities as last year, as it was completely redesigned for the 2014 model year! However, not everything stayed the same. The 2015 Toyota Tundra in N Charlotte is now available as a part of the new Toyota TRD Pro Series to get this truck ready for off-roading!

Check out the new Toyota TRD Pro series at Toyota of N Charlotte



The TRD Pro is a new, aggressive off-road package that makes the Toyota Tundra more performance-driven than ever before! It's designed by the experts at Toyota Racing Development (TRD) to truly impress! The TRD Pro Series packages are available exclusively on this new Toyota truck, the Toyota Tacoma, and the Toyota 4Runner. However, the Toyota Tundra received the most features (by far) adding both style and capabilities! Some of the features you can expect to see on this N Charlotte Toyota truck include:

TRD Bilstein shocks and TRD-tuned front springs with a 2-inch lift in the front



TRD Floor mats, a TRD shift knob, and TRD front skid plates



Black 18-inch alloy wheels with specially designed Michelin Off-Road tires



A retro-looking “TOYOTA” badge on the grille and a TRD PRO bed stamp



A 5.7L V8 engine with a TRD dual exhaust system



A TRD Pro instrument panel ornament and unique interior seats with red stitching



The option of a special-edition exterior paint color - Inferno





With this truck package on your

With this truck package on your new Toyota Tundra , you'll be able to conquer everything you want on and off the road!

Check out the 2015 Toyota Tundra in N Charlotte!

Although the TRD Pro Series may be an awesome idea, you don't have to get a special-edition package to get what you want from the 2015 Toyota Tundra! This new Toyota truck in N Charlotte already offers all of the capabilities you need to go wild, including:



The option between a 5.7-liter V8 engine with 381 horsepower, or a 4.6-liter V8 engine with 310 horsepower, so you can have all of the strength you need



A towing capacity of up to 10,500 lbs. and a payload capacity of 2,080 lbs., so you won't have to worry about if it'll be able to tow your trailer



An integrated tow hitch receiver, TOW/HAUL Mode, and Trailer Sway control, so you can tow anything with ease



Active traction control, auto limited slip differential, vehicle stability control, and class-leading front brakes, to keep you in control at all times







Toyota of N Charlotte is located at 13429 Statesville Rd., just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also give us a call at (888) 883-3797

And more! As you can see, the 2015 Toyota Tundra in N Charlotte is made to get the job done. Come check it out for yourself – you won't be disappointed!Toyota of N Charlotte is located at 13429 Statesville Rd., just off I-77 on exit 23. You can also give us a call atfor more information or to learn more about our Toyota trucks. Don't forget to ask about our Toyota deals to see how you can save even more money on your new ride!



Return Home