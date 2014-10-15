Second TX healthcare worker tests positive for Ebola - | WBTV Charlotte

Second TX healthcare worker tests positive for Ebola

(Source: MGN Online) (Source: MGN Online)

 (RNN) - A second healthcare worker has tested positive for Ebola, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The worker reported a fever Tuesday and was immediately isolated at the hospital.

Copyright 2014 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly