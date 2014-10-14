Novant Health changes Ebola protocol

Novant Health leaders say they are continuing to update their processes as more information about Ebola is released.

Novant Health will treat Ebola patients at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Prince William Medical Center and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, a spokesman said.

Additionally, to maximize the care of any patient diagnosed with Ebola and ensure the safety of other inpatients at these facilities, Novant Health has dedicated units at the three hospitals for Ebola treatment.

“We want to bring additional comfort to our communities who have expressed concern than an isolated room is not as safe as an isolated dedicated unit,” said Tom Zweng, MD, chief medical officer for Novant Health.

“Our current protocols are safe and follow CDC recommendations. However, we wanted to take extra caution should the need arise.”

Patients who present at another Novant Health facility, or hospitals outside of our network who do not have the resources or personnel to care for these inpatients, and are determined to be Ebola positive will be transported to one off the three designated facilities, Sweng said.

Novant Health has worked with critical care transport and other community partners to support the transportation needs and to ensure safe and appropriate measures are in place for transport.

The designated facilities will also accept patients from other non-Novant Health facilities that lack the resources to treat Ebola.