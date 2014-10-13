Update: Man charged with sex crimes involving children

Like us on Facebook

A Rowan County man is being held under $100,000 bond, charged with sex crimes involving children.

Jason Bradley Reid, 37, of Stokes Ferry Road, was charged with six counts of taking indecent liberties with children. Reid was booked into the jail Monday evening just before 8:00 pm.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, there are two alleged victims who are underage girls. The girls told the school counselor about the alleged incidents and the counselor notified the sheriff's office.

The alleged incidents happened over a two year period. The alleged victims are known to Reid.

Reid's next court appearance is set for Wednesday.