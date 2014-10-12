Milford Hills pumpkin patch open for pickin' - | WBTV Charlotte

Milford Hills pumpkin patch open for pickin'

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

 An annual tradition that turns the front yard of Milford Hills United Methodist Church is ripe for picking.  

Each October the yard is filled with pumpkins of all sizes and shapes, just in time for fall and Halloween themed decorating.  All of the money raised by selling the pumpkins supports missions of the church.

The pumpkin patch is located on Statesville Boulevard and is open every day from noon to 6 through the end of the month.

