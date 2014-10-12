Old Rowan Animal Shelter gas chamber takes a bashin'

Rowan County's gas chamber, used for years to euthanize unwanted dogs and cats at the Rowan Animal Shelter, was the target of paintballs on Sunday at a special event designed to raise funds to find home for animals and to educate the public on the importance of spaying and neutering.

When the gas chamber was taken out, it was given to Lake Norman Animal Rescue with the condition that it be used for such purposes.

On Sunday folks visited the Lucky Dog Bark and Brew in Cornelius and made donations that allowed them to throw paintballs at the gas chamber in what was called the "Bash The Box Event."