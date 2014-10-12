Local animal rescue group raises awareness on dog and cat population control

The lake Norman animal rescue held a fundraiser, Sunday, to help save the lives of homeless animals.



Organizers say their goal was "to turn something horrible into something helpful." For years, counties all over North Carolina used gas chambers to put down stray animals.



Now , the group is using the same steel boxes that were once used to gas the animals to raise money for dogs with heartworms and to pay for cat vaccinations.



During the event the public was able to throw dye filled water balloons at the actual gas chamber that was used in Rowan County.



The group hopes that their efforts will raise awareness about the importance of canine and feline population control.



