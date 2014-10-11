The benefits of balance training

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Fitness Coach Nettie Reeves stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about a fitness component that's often overlooked: Balance.

Everyone from top world athletes to the girl next door can benefit from balance training.

What are the benefits?

1. It benefits your neuromuscular coordination – basically it helps improve the communication between your brain and muscles.

2. It helps with muscle isolation – during balance training you have to maintain stabilization and you are forced to engage an individual muscle predominantly so that you are not using other muscles to help you “cheat.”

3. During balance training your body has to work that much harder to stabilize – in turn this helps you to burn more calories.

4. It helps with hip stabilization – with single leg type balance exercises your gluteus medius is engaged and worked. Therefore, this helps with hip stabilization.

5. It helps with core stabilization – this in turn helps to improve your coordination, athletic skill, and posture.

See more at: http://www.activecenterforhealthandwellness.com/blog/active-news/the-5-major-benefits-of-balance-training-do-not-neglect-it#sthash.QrZYVG8y.dpuf

Balance Exercises to Try at Home

1. Stand tall with weight evenly distributed. Lean to the right and lift the left foot off the floor. Hold for 30 seconds. Reverse.

2. Perform isolated exercises with one leg raised, e.g. Bicep curls

3. Close your eyes while balancing.

Visit www.NshapewithN.com for more information.