Getting green with Planet Smoothie

With hectic schedules in full swing, many busy Americans may struggle to eat the recommended 5-7 servings of vegetables a day. Planet Smoothie serves up a healthy solution with three new VEGGIE LOVE smoothies. They're jam-packed with veggies like kale, spinach, carrots or beet root.

Planet Smoothie Manager, Stephen Townsend, stopped by WBTV News Saturday Morning to show you how to pack a green punch during your next smoothie-making adventure!

Charlotte store locations:

4400 Sharon Rd. South Park Mall, Suite K-19 Charlotte NC 28211 (704) 364-9933

11025 Carolina Place Parkway Ste. D-29 Pineville NC 28134 (704) 743-7049

For more information: http://www.planetsmoothie.com/new-and-featured/