One dead, one recovering after Iredell County shooting

One person is dead and another in stable condition after an overnight shooting in Iredell County.

It happened just after midnight in the Ashe Alley Neighborhood, that's just off off Statesville Avenue and Ashe Street.

Mooresville Police tell us 24 year old Marquise Leon Dalton died from injuries suffered in the shooting. They say 23 year old Demitree Lenoy Adkins is listed in stable condition.

As the investigation continues, we're working to find out what led up to incident. No word on any arrests.