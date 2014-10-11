Man found murdered in Salisbury's troubled west side

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Salisbury Police are investigating a murder in an area of the city that has seen an increase in violent crime over the last few years.

On Saturday morning just after 1:00 am police and emergency responders were called to a home located at 710 Victory Street. There they found Aaron Phillip Vaughan, 37, shot to death, according to Salisbury Police Captain Sheila Lingle.

Vaughan's body was found on the floor of the home.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the case contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

In recent months police have increased efforts to combat crime in this part of Salisbury.