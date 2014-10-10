Goodyear warns teams about speeds at Charlotte

Goodyear has warned teams that increased speeds at Charlotte Motor Speedway will put a heavy emphasis on the right front tires in Saturday night's race.

Stu Grant, general manager of worldwide racing for Goodyear, said the tire manufacturer provided durability guidelines on Thursday for teams to use in their preparation for the pivotal race in the Chase for the Sprint Cup championship.

Kurt Busch set the track record in Thursday qualifying with a lap at 198.771 mph. It broke Denny Hamlin's record of 195.624 set in 2013 and was the fastest lap ever recorded on a 1.5-mile track.

Championship contenders Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Brad Keselowski both blew right fronts last week at Kansas and are in danger of being eliminated from the Chase.

