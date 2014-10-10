400-Pounds of marijuana seized at indoor grow operation in Yadkin Co

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

A man is charged after deputies found over 400-pounds of marijuana at an indoor grow operation in Yadkin County.

Police say 100 mature marijuana plants, two-ounces of dried marijuana and two guns were found inside the residence on North Oak Ridge Road in Boonville after a search warrant was issued.

Rickie George Osborne, 58, was arrested on Wednesday.

Osborne was charged with one count of felony manufacturing marijuana, two counts of felony trafficking marijuana, one count of felony possession with intent to manufacture, selling and delivering marijuana, one count of felony maintaining a dwelling and one count of possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say the marijuana had a street value of around $250,000.

Osborne was released on a $75,000 bond. He is expected to appear in Yadkin County district court on October 15.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.