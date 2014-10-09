Man monitored in Boone determined not to have Ebola, health officials say

A patient in Boone who was being monitored for Ebola is no longer in isolation and does not have symptoms that are consistent with the disease, health officials say.





The man was earlier taken to a medical facility using Ebola protocols, according to Appalachian Regional Healthcare System (ARHS).





On Thursday, the patient arrived at the Watauga Medical Center claiming to be sick with a fever and said he recently traveled to Africa. He was taken into isolation to be monitored. The president of the hospital, Chuck Mantooth, contacted state health officials and the CDC and said the man did not have symptoms that are consistent with Ebola.





Mantooth said, "He was in for several hours, and we followed our protocols, determined we would touch base with the local health department, the state epidemiologist, the CDC, and after consultation, we determined we did not need to leave the patient in isolation."





ARHS implemented Ebola staff education and procedures for early detection on August 1. Additionally, signs are displayed in the facilities telling patients with a fever to inform the medical staff of any recent travel to foreign affected areas.





The hospital says they take precautions and are taking no chances when someone comes in with a fever and has recently traveled to a foreign country.





"We've been preparing for this since roughly August, just like a lot of other hospitals across the country, and we have a lot of protocols that we followed, and when a patient presented in the condition that this patient was in, we followed those protocols, " Mantooth added.





The man was taken to a hospital in Winston Salem to be evaluated for other issues.





The patient poses no threat to the community, according to ARHS. The individual's information is not being released at this time.





Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.