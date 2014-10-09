Winners announced in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Here are the lucky winners of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and other prizes, announced Thursday.

Two hot passes to the 2015 Coca-Cola 600 and ultimate fan experience, courtesy of Roush-Yates Performance

Winner: William Pendleton of Matthews, SC

Luxurious vacation to the destination of your choice, including, Las Vegas, Bahamas, Mexico or Central America, courtesy of WBTV

Winner: Barbara Dodson of Newton, NC

$10,000 furniture shopping spree at Havertys

Winner: Beverly Davis of Charlotte, NC

$1,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving & Storage

Winner: Theresa Horton of Heath Springs, SC

Talo SmartTouch kitchen faucet and accessories package, courtesy of Brizo

Winner: Mary Jo Cooper of Charlotte, NC

$1,000 Shaw Floors gift card

Winner: James Thompson of Leland, NC

Grill, courtesy of Charlotte Grill Company

Winner: Judy Cook of Charlotte, NC

$1,000 gift card at The Melting Pot

Winner: Darius Brown of Charlotte, NC

2014 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME!!!

Winner: Regina Fisher of Hickory, NC

Congratulations to all winners and thanks to all who entered and helped in the fight against cancer on behalf of children everywhere.