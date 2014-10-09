Winners announced in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway - | WBTV Charlotte

Winners announced in St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

Here are the lucky winners of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway and other prizes, announced Thursday.

  • Two hot passes to the 2015 Coca-Cola 600 and ultimate fan experience, courtesy of Roush-Yates Performance
    Winner: William Pendleton of Matthews, SC
  • Luxurious vacation to the destination of your choice, including, Las Vegas, Bahamas, Mexico or Central America, courtesy of WBTV
    Winner: Barbara Dodson of Newton, NC
  • $10,000 furniture shopping spree at Havertys
    Winner: Beverly Davis of Charlotte, NC
  • $1,000 American Express gift card, courtesy of All My Sons Moving & Storage
    Winner: Theresa Horton of Heath Springs, SC
  • Talo SmartTouch kitchen faucet and accessories package, courtesy of Brizo
    Winner: Mary Jo Cooper of Charlotte, NC
  • $1,000 Shaw Floors gift card
    Winner: James Thompson of Leland, NC
  • Grill, courtesy of Charlotte Grill Company
    Winner: Judy Cook of Charlotte, NC
  • $1,000 gift card at The Melting Pot
    Winner:  Darius Brown of Charlotte, NC
  • 2014 ST. JUDE DREAM HOME!!!
    Winner: Regina Fisher of Hickory, NC

Congratulations to all winners and thanks to all who entered and helped in the fight against cancer on behalf of children everywhere.

