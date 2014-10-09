Smart Start of Mecklenburg County raising funds to help kids

Smart Start of Mecklenburg is raising funds it lost because of state budget cuts. The goal is to ensure disadvantaged kids don't start school unprepared.

This year there is flat funding from the state. The organization is now forced to find resources elsewhere to help as many kids as possible. Sponsors are now stepping up to help Smart Start get the job done.

"It's the right thing to do economically," said Weston Andress of PNC, a Smart Start sponsor. "But it's also the right thing to do. Every child in this country deserves a fair shot at a real education and if you show up in school on day one not prepared, you are so far behind in the game."

Smart Start says it's only 2000 days between the time a child is born and the time they start kindergarten. Experts say a lot should happen in a child's mind during that time. They says kids should have learned their colors, their ABC's and other things.

Smart Start will hold a fundraiser October 16th at Nan-Byron's Restaurant in South End.

For more information call 704-377-6588.