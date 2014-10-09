NCDHHS: Child first to die from flu this year

An elementary child is the first to die from the flu this year, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Health officials say the child died last week from the influenza infection. They say the child was at a higher risk for complications because of an underlying medical condition. Officials did not say what the condition was.

The child's name, age, sex and hometown are not being released in efforts to protect the family's privacy. Officials do say the child lived in the 'triangle region' of the state.

State Health Director Robin Cummings, M.D. said, "We hope that making people aware of this tragic case will encourage preventative measures and remind everyone that it is not too early to be vaccinated. We are very early in the flu season and we expect to see flu activity increase in the coming weeks and months."

Health officials encourage people to protect themselves and their families from the virus by getting the flu vaccination. The CDC recommends for everyone six-months and older to get the vaccine.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.