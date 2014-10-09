Police: woman angry over phone beats and bites boyfriend in hotel room

A Salisbury woman is in jail charged with giving a severe beating to her boyfriend, and biting him in the chest, according to police.

Investigators were called to the Quality Inn, 825 Klumac Road, just after 7:00 pm Wednesday night. They spoke to a man who said that his father had been attacked and beaten by his father's girlfriend, Courtney Quinn Breault, 38.

Police found the alleged victim and Breault in the parking lot of the nearby Ryan's restaurant. The two list Room 214 of the Quality Inn as their residence.

According to the report, Breault had become angry when her cell phone was cut off. When her boyfriend returned to the room, she attacked him, head butting him over the eye and causing a large cut. The officer also noted in the report that Breault had beaten the man in the face, opening up another cut above the other eye.

At one point Breault tried to leave the room, but her boyfriend blocked the door. Breault struck him in the head and bit him in the chest, according to the report.

Breault was charged with assault inflicting serious injury, and was also charged with simple assault on an outstanding warrant from Cabarrus County. Breault is being held without bond.