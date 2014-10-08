Burke County woman crashes into house, homeowner barely escapes

A woman crashed a car into a house in Burke County Wednesday evening and the homeowner was lucky to escape unharmed.

The car was traveling at a high rate of speed on Rhodhiss Rd. near a Handy Mart store when it crashed, according to officials.

Tim Walker was sitting on the couch in his living room just feet from where the vehicle went through the wall.

"I jumped up off the couch and everything just came at me," Walker said.

The driver was taken to the hospital and troopers say she is expected to be okay.

Troopers say the driver has outstanding warrants and the tag doesn't match the vehicle. The steering column appeared to be modified and there was an empty cardboard beer container in the back seat.

Officials have not released the driver's name, but say she will likely face several charges. Troopers are still investigating the incident.

