Grieving relative of Ebola victim reaches out to neighbor

When word of Thomas Eric Duncan's death went global, the phone rang at the residence of a trusted neighbor.



Alfred Elliot took a call from Duncan's nephew Joseph Weeks.



"I got a call at 12:34 today, and he told me that his uncle had passed, and he wanted for me to pray with him and the family."

Elliot said the Weeks family headed to Dallas this past weekend, and they are doing the best they can under the circumstances.

"They're holding up great," he said. "He was very close to his uncle. Very close."

There is also a closeness for residents in Kannapolis's Mission Hills subdivision.

While neighbors may not have known Thomas Eric Duncan, they understand the stress his family on this block has been going through in recent days.

"My heart goes to him. It's a wonderful family. I've been knowing them for a year and half now, and they are great people, great neighbors," Elliot said.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Weeks posted a message on Facebook. It said, "Looking at my great grandmother cry, and I can't do anything about it. It makes me sick. Rest In Peace Uncle Eric."

