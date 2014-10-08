Cleveland County man gets prison time for shooting at girlfriend's car

Like us on Facebook

A Cleveland County man was convicted in Superior Court Wednesday for shooting into an occupied vehicle in September of last year.

46-year-old Mickey Gene Mellon of Lawndale will serve between 27 and 42 months in prison.

He was convicted of attempted discharging a firearm into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The court found that on September 29, 2013, Mellon was driving a gold-colored minivan and fired shots at a green Jeep Cherokee occupied by his girlfriend.

The incident happened on Hull's Grove Church Road near Lincolnton.

Police found the Jeep wrecked on Zonnie Schronce Road. Detectives later found the handgun used in the shooting at Mellon's home in Cleveland County.

