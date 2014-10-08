Traffic stop on I-85 yields more than 60 lbs marijuana

The Interstate Interdiction Team, also known as the ACE Team, with the Rowan Sheriff's Office made a significant drug bust on Tuesday during a traffic stop on I-85.

Deputies stopped a 2013 Toyota minivan on Tuesday afternoon around 4:30 pm and discovered 63 lbs of marijuana, all neatly packaged and labeled in vacuum sealed bags.

"You know it happens every day," Sheriff Kevin Auten told WBTV. "Up and down that interstate, it's probably scary passes through our county."

The street value of the pot is estimated at $250,000.

"This appears to be a better grade marijuana with what would have a higher THC level than what we would call the bulk shipped cheaper marijuana," Auten added. "And that's the trend in the industry."

Timothy Cheung, 54, of San Francisco, and Jacky Kong, 59, of Chicago, were both charged with drug trafficking and drug possession, and are being held under $500,000 bond.

Investigators showed WBTV the drugs, as well as two cardboard moving boxes. The drugs were in those boxes. Dryer sheets were also in the boxes, apparently to mask the smell of the marijuana, according to investigators.

Sheriff Auten also pointed out that the deputies involved in the bust had just undergone special training in Hickory in just these types of seizures.

The Davie County Sheriff's Office assisted in the stop.