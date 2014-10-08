While Casey Parsons takes plea deal, husband Sandy appears to be going to trial

It appears that the adoptive father of missing Rowan County teenager Erica Parsons is set to go to trial on federal fraud charges, despite the fact that his wife accepted a plea agreement on those same charges.

Sandy and Casey Parsons each faced 76 charges alleging that the pair had accepted thousands in federal adoption assistance money for months after Erica Parsons was gone from their home.

Last week Casey Parsons pleaded guilty to 15 charges and will be sentenced in February. Her husband, Sandy Wade Parsons, was not part of the plea agreement and still faces 76 counts.

On Tuesday, Sandy Parsons attorney filed a motion in federal court dealing with instructions to the jury in preparation for the upcoming trial, which is set for October 14. Sandy Parsons was scheduled to be in court for a pre-trial conference.

Sandy and Casey Parsons now live in Fayetteville.

Erica Parsons was reported missing from the family home by her adoptive brother in July of 2013, but the girl had not been seen for more than a year prior to that report being made.

Sandy and Casey Parsons say they took Erica to live with a relative in Ashevile, but the FBI and local law enforcement have never found Erica or the relative, and have said that Sandy and Casey Parsons are lying about what happened to Erica.

The Parsons have not been charged in connection with the teen's disappearance. A $50,000 reward remains unclaimed for information leading to the whereabouts of Erica Parsons.

Anyone with information on the disappearance or whereabouts of Erica Parsons is encouraged to call the Rowan Sheriff's Office at 704-216-8700.