Halloween is just around the corner, which means it's time get the family members in their scariest costumes and get ready for trick or treating! However, did you know that this tradition can be dangerous? With the combination of children flooding the busy streets and going up to strangers doors, you never know what hazards are involved. There's a fun alternative that's still fun and guarantees a TON of candy – trunk or treat!

What is trunk or treat? This is an event that's typically hosted by a neighborhood or organization to provide a safe alternative to traditional trick or treating. It takes place in a parking lot and people open up the back of their cars to pass out candy! It's a great idea – you get to show off your awesome new Toyota in N Charlotte , your creative decorating skills, and pass out candy! Plus, your kids get to dress up and collect all of the sweets they want!When participating in this event, many people like to jazz up their ride with decorations. This is why we're sharing a few ideas for decorating your new Toyota Venza near Charlotte for trunk or treat! Here are just a few options:



Under the sea – make your N Charlotte Toyota look like it's from a whole new world under the water

Pirate ship – bring your treasure chest and pass out booty (candy) from your pirate ship



Halloween theme – get festive by throwing together all of you favorite Halloween decorations



Candy Land – pass out candy straight from candy straight from Candy Land



60s theme – take your 2015 Toyota Venza back in time and make it totally groovy



If you're looking for the perfect vehicle to take with you this Halloween, check out the 2015 Toyota Venza in N Charlotte! This new Toyota crossover is perfect for the occasion because of the versatility it has to offer.

The N Charlotte Toyota Venza is definitely big enough for the entire family, as it can seat up to five people comfortably! This means no one has to get left behind when heading out for some scary fun!



Once you get to the parking lot, you'll be happy with the cargo space it has to offer. Plus, it has fold-flat rear seats, which can give you up to 70.2 cu. ft. of cargo space! That's a lot of space to decorate and store all of that candy!



To give you easy access to the back, the Toyota Venza near Charlotte features a power liftgate. The liftgate also has jam protection, which means it won't close if something is in its way (like some little fingers reaching in for some sweets)!



Don't hesitate to get the Toyota Venza for yourself! You can come check it out at 13429 Statesville Rd., just off I-77 on exit 23. Set up a test drive in advance by calling (704) 875-9199! Have a happy and safe Halloween!