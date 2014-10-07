WBTV Speak Out Editorial: Pro Athletes: Time to Shape Up

"Speak Out" is an expression of opinion from the Editorial Board of WBTV, and is presented by General Manager, Nick Simonette.

This has got to stop.

Professional athletes getting arrested for domestic violence, sexual assaults, DUIs and other crimes.

We know they are innocent until proven guilty and everybody makes mistakes,

but COME ON athletes - you've got to be smarter than this.

Instead of NBA and NFL athletes being known for their speed, strength and agility,

many are now known for their mug shots, court dates, and suspensions.

Arrested athletes: when you sign up for a team and get paid millions of dollars, being a positive role model comes with the job.

Our young people idolize you and they should NOT feel that getting arrested is the norm.

How dare you think your bad behavior won't get noticed or covered by the media.

Or do you just not care?

You get paid too much money not to hire a designated driver.

You make more than enough to get counseling if need be.

We do want to take a moment to applaud the majority of professional athletes who ARE being a good role models.

Thank You.

Now it's time for you to talk to your teammates.

Tell them there's more to winning than championships and Super Bowls.

These troubled athletes also need to win the game called "life."Tell us what you think,

SpeakOut@wbtv.com.