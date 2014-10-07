Police: Drunk driver slings blood on officer during arrest

A Salisbury woman who had just left a local club wrecked her husband's truck, then slung blood on an officer as she was being arrested, according to the report at the Salisbury Police Department.

Investigators say Jennifer Ann Craig, 39, of Rachel Lane, had just left Nashville Nights early Friday morning. Craig was driving and her husband was in the passenger's seat.

A few blocks away from the downtown club, a man called police to say that someone had just driven through his yard and hit two of his vehicles.

When officers arrived they could see a path of tire tracks leading into the woods, and two bright red taillights.

According to the report, Jennifer Craig had gotten the truck stuck in the mud after hitting a tree, and was screaming and yelling from the truck. Once the woman got out of the truck, it was discovered that she was bleeding from a wound to her hand.

Officers noted that Mrs. Craig was using "explicit language" and yelling at them. She also informed them that there was an AK-47 in the truck behind the driver's seat.

When asked if she knew where she was by police, the woman replied that she was on Highway 152 in China Grove, when she was actually just four blocks from E. Innes Street near downtown Salisbury.

Police called for an ambulance for Mrs. Craig, who continued to yell and scream. The report states that once they were at the hospital, Mrs. Craig waved her hand, slinging blood onto the uniform of one of the officers.

Craig was charged with malicious conduct by a prisoner, and hit and run/property damage, and driving while impaired. She was jailed under $1000 bond.