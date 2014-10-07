Man charged after trying to sell stolen metal at local scrapyard

Salisbury Police say a man was busted Monday after he was caught on video trying to sell stolen metal items.

According to the report, William Leon Jenkins, 41, took out and dismantled two window air conditioning units from Alloy Works, 814 W. Innes St. They say he also dismantled a central air unit and stole a metal ramp from the business.

Workers at the company spotted Jenkins driving away in a pick up truck early Monday morning with the metal in the back of the truck.

Police notified local scrapyards, and a short time later, found that Jenkins tried to take the metal to Holmes Iron and Metal in East Spencer. Jenkins was recorded on video with the truck and the metal, according to police.

Jenkins was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny, and damage to buildings. Bond was set at $10,000.