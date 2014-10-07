Wanted drug suspect turns himself in after police surround house

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

A man wanted on drug charges turned himself in without incident on Monday after police surrounded his house.

According to the report, Mario Andre Partee, 26, was wanted on twenty counts of drug offenses, including sixteen felony charges of drug possession and four felony charges of trafficking heroin.

On Monday Salisbury Police surrounded Partee's home on W. Horah Street, but did not find anyone. Investigators say that about two hours later Partee came to the police department and turned himself in.

Partee is being held under $50,000 bond.