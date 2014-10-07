Police: youth pastor steals phone, calls back to apologize and return it, gets arrested

A man identifying himself as a youth pastor at the Kingdom Center in Charlotte was charged with stealing a cell phone from Rent-A-Center in Salisbury.

According to the police report, Perrell Laquarius Brown, 22, of 14th Street in Salisbury, went to the store on Monday and filled out all the paperwork necessary to obtain a cell phone. After the paperwork was finished, Brown ran from the store, leaving the paperwork behind.

Workers contacted police and were able to provide the name, address, and other personal information about Brown.

A short time later Brown called the store, saying he was sorry for stealing it and offering to bring it back. When he did return to the store, he was arrested.

Brown is charged with misdemeanor larceny.